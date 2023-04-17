| 8.1°C Dublin

Man obstructed search and called gardaí ‘dirty pigs’

A teenager was arrested for calling gardaí “dirty pigs” when they told a group of youths they wanted to carry out a drugs search.

Darren Thorpe (19) was put on a one-year probation bond for his “completely immature” behaviour when he admitted charges following the incident in west Dublin. Thorpe, of Moyglass Glade, Lucan, pleaded guilty at Blanchardstown District Court to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and obstructing a garda drugs search.

