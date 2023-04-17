Man obstructed search and called gardaí ‘dirty pigs’

A teenager was arrested for calling gardaí “dirty pigs” when they told a group of youths they wanted to carry out a drugs search.

Darren Thorpe (19) was put on a one-year probation bond for his “completely immature” behaviour when he admitted charges following the incident in west Dublin. Thorpe, of Moyglass Glade, Lucan, pleaded guilty at Blanchardstown District Court to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and obstructing a garda drugs search.

Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Judge Deirdre Gearty that officers were on duty in Lealand Drive, Clondalkin, at 4.20pm on May 25 last year when they saw a group of young men acting suspiciously.

When they approached, the men attempted to evade the gardaí who said they would be searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Thorpe became extremely abusive to the gardaí, calling them “dirty pigs” and saying “do you want to see my dirty hole?” the court heard.

He was arrested and charged.

Thorpe’s lawyer told the court the accused had been behaving in a “completely immature” manner and acting younger than he is, .

He regretted his actions towards the gardaí, the court heard. The accused was on social welfare and looking for work as an apprentice plumber. He had apologised to the gardaí involved.

His lawyer asked the judge to consider allowing him to make a charity payment.

The judge put him on a probation bond on the obstruction charge and took the other charge into consideration.