Man made threatening call to wife minutes after he was served with protection order, garda tells court

AN estranged husband was overheard making a threatening telephone call to his wife telling her to leave her house and town three minutes after he was served a protection order, a court has heard.

The former businessman, who is in his 40s and cannot be identified due to reporting restrictions, has been ordered to obey strict bail terms.

He was arrested in the early hours of Saturday and charged with breaking the order, contrary to the Domestic Violence Act.

He appeared before Judge Victor Blake at a weekend sitting of Dublin District Court and faced an objection to bail.

A garda told the court the woman had been granted a protection order after they split up and he moved away several months ago.

A garda located him and served the order on the man at 12.03am on Saturday. Three minutes later, he overheard the accused making a telephone call.

He told the court the man rang his wife and told her she had an hour to leave her town.

It was also alleged that the garda heard him telling the woman: “You know what I am capable of” and that she had an hour to get out of her house.

She was terrified and trembling when she reported the phone call to gardaí, the court heard.

She had an infant in the house at the time she got the call, and was unable to come to court for the contested bail hearing.

Defence counsel Kevin McCrave put it to the garda witness that the protection order had been explained to his client within a couple of minutes. Earlier, however, the Garda witness stated the accused was aware he was not to contact her.

It was not clear he was fully aware of what was involved, the barrister argued. Pleading for bail, he asked the court to note his client had no history of failing to appear in court and was not a flight risk.

Judge Blake granted bail, but he stipulated that an independent surety with €600 would have to be approved. The man would have to obey a curfew at his current address, stay away from his wife’s home and he was warned that he must have no contact with her.

He was remanded in custody with consent to bail on these terms and will appear again at the district court next week.