Man ‘made threat to burn house over €5k debt’, court is told

Lundrit Xhemaili of Monread Gardens, Naas, Co Kildare, charged with threatening to cause criminal damage.

A YOUNG man is alleged to have threatened to burn down a couple’s house over a €5,000 drug debt owed by their son.

Lundrit Xhemaili (20) is accused of making the threat first to a woman, then to her husband after calling to their door.

He was granted bail when he appeared in Dublin District Court and the case against him was adjourned.

Mr Xhemaili, with an address at Monread Gardens, Naas, Co Kildare, is charged with threatening to cause criminal damage.

A garda said Mr Xhemaili made no reply when charged.

Objecting to bail, he told Judge Bryan Smyth it was alleged a woman was at home at 7.30pm on April 14 when there was a knock on the door and when she answered a man was standing there.

It was alleged he said “your son owes five grand, it better be here tonight,” and “I’m only the messenger.”

The court heard the prosecution would say at 2pm the next day, April 15, there was a loud knock and this time the woman’s husband answered it.

He knew from speaking to his wife that it was the same man.

The court heard the man said “do you know who I am?” and “I will have your gaff burned down tonight.”

The alleged victims told gardaí they were threatened that their property would be burned down, “believed to be over a drug debt of €5,000.”

Defence barrister Garrett Casey applied for bail, saying the accused was presumed innocent and would abide by conditions.

He accepted that the charges were serious.

The court heard the accused’s address was walking distance from the alleged victims’, but they were at opposite ends of Naas.

Judge Smyth granted bail in Mr Xhemaili’s own bond of €500, with no cash lodgement.

He must sign on at Naas garda station and have no contact, directly or indirectly with the family.

He was remanded on bail to Naas District Court.

Herald