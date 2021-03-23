Man ‘made blood-filled syringe threats in hostel row’, court told

A HOSTEL resident brandished a blood-filled syringe and threatened other men that he was going to put the needle “straight into their necks,” it is alleged.

A court was told Eoin

Dempsey (36), who had got into a row with another resident, was arrested after he eventually dropped the syringe when gardaí arrived and intervened.

A bench warrant was issued for his arrest at Dublin District Court when he failed to appear for his case.

The accused, of no fixed address, is charged with possession of a syringe intended unlawfully to cause or threaten to cause injury to, or to intimidate another.

Garda Sergeant Michelle Lynch said the DPP directed summary disposal of the case at district court level subject to the judge considering the issue of jurisdiction.

Outlining the prosecution’s case, she told Judge Bryan at a premises at New Cabra Road on May 7 last year.

Gardaí were called to the scene when it was reported that an argument had broken out between male residents at the premises.

Smyth the incident happened It was reported that one man was threatening another with a blood-filled syringe.

The gardaí entered the hostel and were brought by staff to a room where they saw the accused with a syringe in his hand, it was alleged.

The syringe was filled with blood, the court was told.

The accused was allegedly threatening other residents, saying he was going to put the syringe “straight into their necks.”

The gardaí managed to get him to put down the syringe, Sgt Lynch said.

Other people were present at the time of the incident, the court heard.

Gardaí were told there had been a previous argument between the accused and another resident.

Judge Smyth accepted jurisdiction to deal with the case, allowing it to remain in the district court. However, the court was told he was not present.

Defence solicitor Luke Staines said he had not been able to contact Mr Dempsey for a significant period of time.

Sgt Lynch said bench warrants had been issued for the accused’s arrest previously.

The judge granted a warrant at her request.

The accused has not yet entered a plea.

