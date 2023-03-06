| 4.8°C Dublin

Close

Man let iPad sale fraudster use his account for proceeds

Darragh Farley admitted possessing the proceeds of crime Expand

Close

Darragh Farley admitted possessing the proceeds of crime

Darragh Farley admitted possessing the proceeds of crime

Darragh Farley admitted possessing the proceeds of crime

Andrew Phelan

A young man let a fraudster use his Revolut account to transfer the proceeds of an online iPad-for-sale scam.

Darragh Farley (20) was arrested for money laundering after €400 was transferred into his account from the fraudulent sale on a fake Facebook page.

Most Watched

Privacy