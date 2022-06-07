| 6.4°C Dublin

Man let fraudster use his account to launder €4,500

Proffitt Bob Chiaka, of Greenville Lane, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, claimed to be under financial pressure Expand

Close

Andrew Phelan

A FATHER-of-three was “naive” when he let a fraudster use his account to launder the €4,500 proceeds of an invoice redirect scam, a court heard.

Proffitt Bob Chiaka (38) was given €200 in return for helping the crime by allowing the funds to be transferred through his account.

