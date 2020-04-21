Man learned who his father was when they met in jail

A 20-year-old man didn't know who his father was until they met when they were both behind bars in the last year.

That is according to the man's solicitor, Daragh Hassett, who described the circumstances of how the two men met as "like something from a British soap".

At Ennis District Court, Mr Hassett said his client's father is well known to the courts and is an alcoholic.

"There was one occasion when my client was in custody and so was his father, and that is how they met."

He said his client, who was before the court where he pleaded guilty to two public order charges, "would have seen his father over the years but wouldn't have known he was his father but the connection was made in the last 12 months.

"It is like something from a British soap - they were trying to rekindle a relationship that never existed through both of them appearing in court at the same time and on various occasions both in custody."

Mr Hassett said his client's mother is also an addict, adding: "It is an awful cycle. He needs to stop drinking. He has huge anger - a lot of pent-up anger on issues that need to be addressed."

The accused man was before the court for telling two gardaí in a drunken outburst that they were "dirty paedos" when he was trying to enter a homeless hostel, Laurel Lodge, in Ennis, Co Clare, on January 27 last.

Sgt Aiden Lonergan said the man told gardaí "ye see your dirty daughter, I'll rape her. Ye think this is funny? Wait til you're blasted with an AK-47".

The man told the court: "I apologise to the gardaí but I can't remember what I said."

Mr Hassett stated that his client is currently homeless and was brought up in a home "that was essentially a party house".

"There was heavy drinking, drug abuse. You could say what you wanted and do what you wanted and the gardaí were always the enemy and that was the house he grew up in."

Judge Patrick Durcan told the man his behaviour towards the gardaí on the night in question was "terrible".

He remanded him on bail to appear again in September.

Irish Independent