Man kicked hole in garda station wall after threat to ‘slice up’ hotel staff

Clive Bass caused €400 worth of damage to the station in west Dublin

A MAN kicked a hole through a garda station wall after being arrested for threatening to “slice up” staff in a hotel.

Clive Bass (29) was drunk and upset following a family bereavement when he caused €400 worth of damage to the station in west Dublin.

He was spared jail when Judge Gerard Jones gave him a two-month suspended sentence at Blanchardstown District Court.

Bass, with an address at Shancastle Close, Quarryvale, Clondalkin, was charged with criminal damage to Ronanstown Garda Station, as well as public drunkenness and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour at the Clayton Hotel in Clondalkin.

Garda Sergeant Walter Sweeney, giving a summary of previously-heard evidence, said the incident began at the hotel on Fonthill Road on March 14, 2020.

Gardaí went to the scene in response to a call from the hotel alleging that a man made a threat to “slice up” staff.

When they arrived, the man had been apprehended by two members of the armed response unit.

Bass, who was clearly intoxicated, was “extremely agitated” and swearing and shouting, Sgt Sweeney said.

He spat at the garda patrol van after he was arrested.

At the garda station, Bass kicked a hole through the corridor wall while the member in charge was trying to complete the custody record.

The court heard his previous convictions included drugs, theft and motoring offences.

Defence solicitor Ciaran MacLoughlin said the accused’s mother had passed away around the time of the latest charges and he had been “quite upset” about it.

Bass was “very apologetic” for his actions and had paid compensation for the damage.

Judge Jones imposed the suspended sentence on the criminal damage charge and took the others into consideration. He set recognisances in the event of an appeal.