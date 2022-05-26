Man kicked bedroom door after ‘seeing red’ with partner’s dad

AN ELDERLY man barricaded himself in his bedroom when his daughter’s boyfriend “saw red” , charged upstairs and kicked the door, a court has heard.

Damien Phillips (44) put his foot through the bedroom door after he lost his temper, following an exchange of words with the victim.

His relationship with the victim’s daughter had since ended, and he regretted he had never gained the man’s respect, his lawyer said. Judge Deirdre Gearty ordered Phillips to complete 80 hours’ community service in lieu of four months in prison.

The defendant, of North Frederick Street, Dublin 1, admitted criminal damage at Windmill Avenue, Swords, on November 13, 2020.

Garda Dylan Toner told Swords District Court Phillips entered the house without consent, and the injured party went upstairs and barricaded himself in his bedroom.

The defendant kicked the bedroom door, putting his foot through the door, and causing €200 worth of damage.

Gda Toner said the victim was in a state of shock when gardaí spoke to him.

In a victim impact statement, Frank Slocket said he pulled the bed over to block the bedroom door and prevent Phillips from getting in.

He said this incident had been “very, very stressful” for him, and had left him and his wife very fearful.

Mr Slocket said he suffered from ill health and high blood pressure and the stress of this incident was very bad for him.

Defence lawyer Deirdre Flannery said Mr Slocket had never approved of the defendant’s relationship with his daughter, and he was not welcome at the house.

On the day, Phillips was helping his girlfriend into the house. The victim saw them coming up the driveway, words were exchanged and Phillips “saw red”, Ms Flannery said. He charged upstairs shouting, and kicked the bedroom door. Phillips was sorry he had lost his temper.

His relationship with Mr Slocket’s daughter had since ended, and he regretted never gaining his respect.

Ms Flannery said Phillips lived in a tent in Swords for a while after his home was damaged by arson. He was now living in hostels in the city centre.

She asked the judge to be lenient, saying Phillips had not been in contact with the victim for some time.