Man ‘just panicked’ and drove away from gardaí at speed on footpaths, breaking lights and crashing into parked car

Jessica Magee

A Dublin man “just panicked” when he saw an unmarked garda car and drove off at high speed, endangering road users, breaking lights and mounting the pavement before eventually colliding with a parked car, a court has heard.

Martin O’Brien (40) of Brookwood Heights, Artane, Dublin 5, told gardaí on his arrest, “Sorry, I had a bench warrant and a ban from driving, I just panicked.”

