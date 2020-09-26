Man jailed for stealing €143 of vodka and crisps

A SHOPLIFTER who dropped a box of stolen vodka bottles and crisps as he fled security guards has been jailed for 10 months.

Dean Martin (25) also stole bicycles from outside fast-food restaurants and resisted an off-duty garda who stopped him.

Martin, of Coultry Drive, Ballymun, pleaded guilty to theft, unauthorised taking of bicycles and garda obstruction.

A garda sergeant told Dublin District Court the accused went to Aldi in Santry Avenue last September 28 and took seven bottles of vodka and a multi-pack of crisps worth a total of €143.

He placed them in a cardboard box and left.

Security went to stop him, but he fled and dropped the box, smashing the bottles.

Martin had addiction problems at the time, but was now in prison serving a sentence and was "off everything", his lawyer said.

He took bicycles parked outside McDonald's, Gulliver's Retail Park, Ballymun, on August 9 last year and McDonald's, Omni Shopping Centre, Santry, last October 7.

Judge Flann Brennan said Martin's record of 74 previous convictions was "appalling".

Herald