Man jailed for punching garda ‘square in the face’ after urinating in city lane
Andrew Phelan
A father-of-two who punched a garda “square in the face” after he was stopped urinating in a lane way in Dublin city centre has been jailed for three months.
Latest Courts
Young man let fraudsters use his bank account to transfer €5,000
Dad caught selling crack on O’Connell Bridge was doing so to get his own ‘portion’ of drug
Pet owner stole food for dog he could not afford to feed
Inquest hears meningitis patient (59) suffered fatal lack of oxygen to the brain following row over his breathing tube
Woman charged with organised prostitution after more than 45 sex workers discovered at alleged brothels in Dublin and Louth
International gang member fails in sentence appeal and denied return of his €50k ‘high-end’ Mercedes
Former League of Ireland footballer and two others jailed after moving almost €200,000 in criminal cash
Student (21) admits causing his teenage girlfriend’s death by careless driving
Boy settles High Court nervous shock action for €20,000 after he attended scene of overturned bus his sisters were travelling on
Man caught drunk driving his horse and cart to get cigarettes ordered to do a safer driving course
Top Stories
Lucinda O’Sullivan’s restaurant review: ‘Service is seamless and food is ace’ at John Farrell’s Eleven restaurant
Hey Netflix, that domestic violence scene in The Diplomat is not cool at all
Mother of Stardust fire victim tells inquest of family’s ‘unimaginable grief’
Housing for All plan is ‘Housing for No-one’, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald tells Dáil
Latest NewsMore
Housing for All plan is ‘Housing for No-one’, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald tells Dáil
Spurs players to reimburse fans for ’embarrassing’ Newcastle performance
‘We understand your anger’ – Tottenham players to reimburse fans for ’embarrassing’ Newcastle performance
How first-time buyers are using a combination of two schemes to reduce what they have to borrow
European Football Board calls on UEFA to issue new guidelines on handball
Lampard refuses to discuss Chelsea's manager search
‘It’s good to be here’ – Pep Guardiola surprised Man City so close to Arsenal after making slower start
Patrick Kearney to settle case against Davy and former employees over sale of Anglo bonds
Dublin man, currently in prison, sues GAA club and youth training agencies over alleged gravy scalding injury
Paul Heckingbottom warns against complacency as Sheff Utd look to seal promotion