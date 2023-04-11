| 4.4°C Dublin

Man jailed for punching garda ‘square in the face’ after urinating in city lane

Andrew Phelan

A father-of-two who punched a garda “square in the face” after he was stopped urinating in a lane way in Dublin city centre has been jailed for three months.

Eugene Duff (42) went on to kick another garda in the leg and had to be hit with a baton and pepper-sprayed as he resisted arrest.

