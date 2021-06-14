Man jailed for cruel fraud on husband desperate to help young wife dying of cancer

A MAN who committed an "awful" fraud against a husband desperate to help his dying wife has been jailed for nine months.

John Griffin (38) was jailed after he pleaded guilty to obtaining €1,120 by deception from Paul Dingivan after promising to supply him with a special hemp oil product to help his wife, Julie, who was fighting terminal cancer.

Griffin of Connolly Avenue, Mallow, Co Cork, admitted inducing Mr Dingivan to give him the cash at MacCurtain Street in Fermoy, Co Cork, on March 1 2017 - after the defendant had spoken in a nearby pub of how the hemp oil product had helped cure his own cancer.

Mr Dingivan's wife, Julie (36), died in April 2017 after she was one of the Irish women misdiagnosed under the CervicalCheck controversy.

In March 2017, she had stopped all cancer treatment after being told she was terminally ill and had only a short time to live.

Griffin was in a pub operated by a relative of Mr Dingivan and began talking about the curative properties of hemp oil.

Judge Alec Gabbett was told by Inspector Tony Sugrue that Griffin claimed the hemp oil product had helped cure some people of cancer.

Mr Dingivan was informed and immediately went to the pub to meet the man and discuss a possible treatment for his wife.

“Mr Dingivan would have done anything to keep his wife alive,” Insp Sugrue said.

Later, Griffin told Mr Dingivan to sit in a car on MacCurtain Street with the passenger door open and the hemp oil product would be brought to him after being collected from another person.

Griffin left having received €1,120.

Hours later when no one showed up, Mr Dingivan realised what had happened.

Gardaí later studied CCTV security camera footage from the area and identified Griffin.

Tragically, Mr Dingivan's wife died just weeks later.

The court heard that the devoted husband had borrowed the cash from family and friends in a desperate bid to help his wife.

"He (Griffin) said he could get the oil - it was not just about the money. He (even) asked to see photos of my wife and family," he explained.

Judge Gabbett was told that Griffin was deeply remorseful for what had happened and wanted to publicly apologise to Mr Dingivan.

Despite discussions over possible compensation being available, no money was produced in court.

Judge Gabbett described it as an "awful" crime which had taken advantage of a devoted husband's desperation to help his sick wife.

He imposed a nine month prison sentence.