Man jailed for cowardly attacks on two gardaí, a doctor and bistro staff

Ralph Riegel

A YOUNG man with a chronic alcohol addiction who launched cowardly attacks on two off-duty gardaí, a junior doctor and a group of restaurant workers as they walked home after work was jailed for over two years.

Paul McDonagh (25), who has 37 previous convictions, was jailed for two years and two months after Judge Helen Boyle at Cork Circuit Criminal Court warned that the public should be able to socialise in the city centre without being “assaulted or put in fear.”

