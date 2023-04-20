Man jailed for cowardly attacks on two gardaí, a doctor and bistro staff

A YOUNG man with a chronic alcohol addiction who launched cowardly attacks on two off-duty gardaí, a junior doctor and a group of restaurant workers as they walked home after work was jailed for over two years.

Paul McDonagh (25), who has 37 previous convictions, was jailed for two years and two months after Judge Helen Boyle at Cork Circuit Criminal Court warned that the public should be able to socialise in the city centre without being “assaulted or put in fear.”

The court heard the off-duty garda was knocked to the ground and was kicked and punched before he had his garda badge taken.

McDonagh of Fr O'Flynn Place, Ballymacthomas, Gurranabraher, Cork, also assaulted a second off duty garda member during the same incident in October 2021.

The two gardaí were on Washington Street, in Cork at 2.21am on October 16, 2021, when they were set upon by McDonagh who was with a group of other people.

Garda Pat Dilworth told the court that McDonagh pushed one of the gardaí to the ground in an unprovoked attack.

“He knocked him to the ground and took his garda ID badge, his keys, his mobile phone and his Apple AirPods.”

Garda Dilworth said that McDonagh further “kicked and punched” his victim on the ground when he discovered that he was a garda.

An attempt was also made to rob the second off- duty garda of his Garda ID and mobile phone.

The second off-duty garda was also assaulted but managed to get away from his assailant.

Garda Dilworth said that this was the second offence that McDonagh had committed in the early hours of that morning.

Just a few minutes earlier McDonagh, accompanied by other men, had chased four nearby restaurant employees after they left work following a day-long shift.

The restaurant employees were pursued down the Grand Parade in Cork city centre by McDonagh and the other men.

McDonagh, who was highly intoxicated when he committed all of his offences, kicked one of the men.

Both incidents were completely unprovoked and unrelated.

Garda Dilworth said McDonagh had also carried out a separate attack on a junior doctor who had been out socialising in Cork city centre during the Guinness Cork Jazz weekend on October 23 2021.

The doctor was on his way home at around 12.30am when he was set upon by McDonagh who was with 10 youths.

The young doctor managed to run to safety though, in the confrontation, he suffered an injury which later required stitches over his right eye.

He had been chased by McDonagh and the other youths but managed to make his way to his home in the Mardyke in Cork which he shared with other junior doctors.

Garda Dilworth said that in garda interviews Mr McDonagh stated that he had a “varied recollection of the incidents” as he was highly intoxicated at the time.

He identified himself on CCTV security camera footage and entered a signed plea of guilty in relation to assault charges, violent disorder charges and attempted robbery.

McDonagh has a total of 37 previous convictions - 27 of which are for public order offences.

Imelda Kelly BL, for the State, said McDonagh had similar convictions for violent disorder and assault which dated back to 2018 and 2019.

All of the incidents occurred in Cork city centre.

Defence counsel Elizabeth O’Connell SC said her client apologised unreservedly for his “completely unacceptable, brutish, coarse and ignorant” behaviour.

She said that the 25 year old was mature enough to understand that his behaviour was “completely unacceptable.”

The court was told he had made attempts to address his addiction to alcohol.

She asked that a portion of his sentence be suspended to allow him to continue to receive treatment for this dependence.

Judge Boyle said that the attacks were “cowardly” - and warned that people working at night, such as the restaurant workers, were entitled to leave work and return home safely.

Judge Boyle said that it was an aggravating factor in the garda attack that McDonagh “kept the assault going” when he realised that he was dealing with members of the force.

She said that the junior doctor was put in a situation of “11 people against one” when he was chased in the Mardyke in Cork with the young medic “completely outnumbered.”

Luckily, although he needed stitches over his eye, the medic has since made a full recovery from his injuries.

Judge Boyle said that it was a “mitigating factor” that McDonagh had signed pleas of guilty.

But she warned him that he was likely to reoffend unless he tackled his core problem which was alcohol addiction.

“You identified yourself on CCTV and signed pleas of guilty. Alcohol makes you violent. Unless you address your addiction to alcohol you are probably going to continue to attend," she warned.

"You are remorseful. I accept that there has been nothing from you since. You have made efforts with rehab.”

Judge Boyle added that she had read the ‘"eloquent" yet "realistic" letter submitted by the mother of the accused who had also apologised for the behaviour of her son.

However, she emphasised that the wrongdoing of the accused was not the fault of his supportive mother.

She jailed McDonagh for three years but agreed to suspend the last ten months of the sentence.