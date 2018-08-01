Man jailed following week-long spree 'fuelled by alcohol and drugs'

A man who wielded large knives in two robberies during a week-long spree, 'probably fuelled by alcohol and drugs' has been jailed for six years.

Jordon Boyle (21) held a machete up to a woman's face and told a cashier “this woman's life depends on you” during one of the robberies.

Boyle was caught after returning to the scene of one of the crimes and telling a staff member he had robbed the garage the previous week. He was later arrested after attempting to hijack a luxury car in the same garage forecourt.

Boyle, of Sheephill Green, Blanchardstown, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to two counts of robbery, one of false imprisonment and one of attempted unlawful seizure of a vehicle on dates between November 7, 2016 and November 15, 2016.

Judge Cormac Quinn said the aggravating factors in this case were the impact on the victims and that it was “clear the accused went on a spree that was probably fuelled by alcohol and cocaine”.

He said the mitigating factors were Boyle's age, his guilty pleas, his family history, apology and remorse, and his status as an enhanced prisoner. He imposed concurrent sentences totalling six years.

Garda Michael Parry Jones told Gerardine Small BL, prosecuting, that on November 7, 2016, Boyle entered the Esso Garage on Navan Road with a butcher's knife and screamed at a woman in the store to get onto the ground.

Boyle began to kick the security glass and demand access to the till. He stole from the till and pressed his knife to the head of the cashier, ordered her to get onto the ground, then stole a bottle of vodka as he fled.

Garda Jones said that on the evening of November 14 a woman in her 60s, out walking her dog in Castleknock, was grabbed from behind by Boyle, who held a machete in front of her.

He pushed her into a Topaz petrol station where he put the machete to her face and told the cashier “this woman's life depends on you”, before demanding money. The cashier, afraid the woman would be hurt, handed over money. Gardai were alerted and CCTV downloaded.

On November 15, at the Esso Garage on Navan Road, a shop assistant noticed an aggressive male drinking outside the shop. This male told him he had robbed the shop the previous week and the staff member was surprised that he knew details of the robbery.

He later saw this man jump atop the hood of a Bentley that had pulled into the garage and try to pull the door open. Boyle demanded money from the driver and threatened to take the car.

The driver reversed the car with Boyle still trying to get the door open before driving off. Gardaí were alerted and Boyle was arrested. His home was searched and clothing similar to the culprit's from the first robbery was recovered.

Boyle has 25 previous convictions including two previous robberies. He was on bail for one of these robberies at the time of these incidents.

The woman who had been falsely imprisoned by Boyle during the second robbery said in her victim impact statement that she had nightmares for months following the incident and woke up remembering the “cold steel of the machete” running across her face.

Oisin Clarke BL, defending, submitted that the offences had been committed under the influence of drugs or alcohol and that his client had been on a “serious binge” during the last two incidents. He said Boyle was apologetic for what he had done.

He said Boyle had not come onto the garda radar until he began drinking as an 18-year-old as he tried to “self medicate” following the death of his grandmother. He said Boyle had completed a number of courses in prison and wanted to qualify as a personal trainer.

Mr Clarke said Boyle was “quite a gifted soccer player” and played for the prison team. He said Boyle was using his time in custody well.

Online Editors