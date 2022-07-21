Man jailed after telling garda he would ‘give his wife a hammering’

A YOUNG man who threatened a garda that he would “bend his wife over a desk and give her a hammering” was a silly, young man mouthing off, a court heard.

Brian Szekely (22) lost his head for a time following the death of his father, to whom he was very close.

Judge Gerard Jones sentenced the defendant to two months in prison.

The defendant, of Riverforest, Leixlip, Co Kildare, admitted threatening and abusive behaviour at Avondale in Leixlip on February 11, 2021.

Garda Dean Healy said Szekely became abusive and insulting to gardaí during a search, calling them “smelly knackers”.

Gda Healy said Szekely also told him “I’ll bring your wife to court, behind her over the desk and give her a hammering”.

Szekely also admitted possession of cannabis and having the drug for sale or supply.

Blanchardstown District

Court heard that gardaí obtained a warrant and searched his home on November 14, 2020. During the search cannabis with a street value of €1,760 was found.

Gardaí searched Szekely’s home again on February 11, 2021 and found 10 wraps of cannabis, worth €260.

His home was searched again on April 9, 2021, and 31 bags of cannabis were found, with a street value of €1,600, as well as €855 in cash.

Defence lawyer Ciaran MacLoughlin said Szekely was clearly not a master criminal.

It could be said that being caught with drugs in his home once was careless, but three times in four months was incredibly stupid.

Szekely started using cannabis aged just 11, Mr MacLoughlin said.

The defendant “lost his head” around the time of these incidents after the death of his father, to whom he was very close, the lawyer added.

In relation to the public order breach, Mr MacLoughlin said Szekely’s comments were vile and disgusting, but they were idle threats and were the comments of “a silly young man mouthing off and trying to be harder”.

The court heard Gda Healy was not married and did not have a wife.

Mr MacLoughlin asked the judge to be lenient, as Szekely was petrified of going to jail.

Jailing him for two months, Judge Jones said the defendant’s comments to Gda Healy left a lot to be desired.