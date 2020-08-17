Man is sent for trial accused of assault in Mater Hospital

A Dubliner has been sent for trial accused of assaulting and injuring a man in the emergency department of a city hospital.

Jonathan Cullen (27) had a book of evidence served on him when he appeared before Dublin District Court.

Judge Ann Ryan returned him for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr Cullen, with an address at Oak House, Benburb Street, in the north inner city, is charged with assault causing harm.

The offence is alleged to have happened at the Mater Hospital's emergency department on July 16, 2018.

State solicitor Edward Flynn said the book of evidence was ready and had been served on the accused.

The DPP consented to Mr Cullen being returned for trial to the next sittings of the circuit court on the single charge.

Mr Cullen stood, looking through the book of evidence as his case was dealt with.

The judge then gave him the formal notice that he had 14 days to provide any alibi details to the prosecution.

Asked if he understood this, the accused replied: "Yes."

Judge Ryan also ordered the prosecution to furnish the defence with copies of Mr Cullen's garda interview video.

The DPP consented to the accused being sent forward on a new bail bond under existing conditions, Mr Flynn said.

Judge Ryan granted free legal aid, assigning solicitor Michael French and covering one barrister in the circuit court.

There was no garda objection to legal aid continuing.

The judge remanded Mr Cullen on bail, to appear before the circuit court on a date in October.

He has not yet entered a plea to the charge.

Herald