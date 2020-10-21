Man is accused of running six brothels from flats in Dublin

A father-of-three has been accused of operating six brothels around Dublin, each of which was occupied by sex workers, with "habitual prostitution" taking place.

Hani Shoky (44) is alleged to have leased the raided properties, mostly suburban flats, over the course of two years.

He was granted bail despite garda objections when he appeared in Dublin District Court.

Mr Shoky, an Egyptian asylum seeker with an address at Abbot Court, Cualanor, Dún Laoghaire, is charged with six counts of brothel-keeping and eight of using false supporting documents for lease agreements on the properties.

The court heard the offences were alleged to have happened between 2018 and 2020 and the locations of the alleged brothels were: two at Northwood, Santry; two at Beacon South Quarter, Sandyford; one at Smithfield Market and another in Rathmines.

Detective Garda David Kenny told Judge Bryan Smyth the accused made no reply to any of the charges.

Objecting to bail, he cited the nature and seriousness of the charges and said he believed the accused was a flight risk.

Det Gda Kenny said it was alleged Mr Shoky had leased a number of premises that were used for prostitution over the course of two years and several were run simultaneously.

An investigation was carried out and all the properties were occupied by more than one sex worker at any one time with "habitual prostitution occurring", the court heard.

All but one of the properties was searched under warrant and, at the time, prostitution was occurring at each address.

False documents used in support of the lease agreements included a reference from a software firm and paperwork from a bank and Revenue, the court heard.

Custody

Brian Keenan, defending, said Mr Shoky had been in Ireland for nearly 10 years, his daughter was an Irish citizen and he had ties to the jurisdiction.

Mr Shoky had been granted temporary residency this year which had been automatically renewed.

Judge Smyth granted bail in Mr Shoky's own bond of €100, with an independent surety of €6,000.

Mr Shoky was remanded in custody with consent to bail to appear in Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

Herald