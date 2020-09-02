Man in his 40s charged with fatal assault in Enniscorthy

A MAN has been charged with the fatal assault of a man in his 40s in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

The man was charged for a fatal assault in the town that took place at 12.30am on Friday, May 1.

A garda spokesman said: “Following direction from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, a male in his 40s, has been charged in relation to the fatal assault of a man in his 40s, that occured on Friday, May 1 in Enniscorthy.”

The man is due to appear before Gorey District Court this afternoon.

Online Editors