Man in court over serious stabbing in Longford Town

A man appeared at a special court sitting on Saturday evening charged in connection with a serious stabbing in Longford Town that left another man in hospital.

Fifty-one-year-old Grigorijus Sibika, Top Flat, Keanes Garage, Strokestown Road, Longford, was brought before a special sitting of Longford District Court following an incident at the aforementioned address last night.

Garda Peter Doherty gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution to Judge Deirdre Gearty.

He said the accused made no reply after caution when charging him with Section 3 assault causing harm shortly before 9pm.

Lithuanian Mr Sibika, who was wearing a white top and dark trousers, sat quietly in the custody suite as details of the case were relayed to him through an interpreter.

Defence solicitor Bríd Mimnagh said her client, who is on disability benefit, would not be making a bail application at this stage.

Judge Gearty, in granting legal aid to Mr Sibika, remanded him in custody to a sitting of Longford District Court next Tuesday.

A second man, aged in his 40s, arrested in connection to the alleged stabbing incident, has since been released without charge ahead of a file being sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).