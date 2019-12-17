Man in court over poisoning death of dancer
A man has appeared in court in London charged with poisoning over the death of a champion Irish dancer.
Joel Osei (25) is charged with murder, poisoning, theft and fraud after Adrian Murphy (43) was found dead in his apartment in Battersea, London, on June 4.
He appeared at the Old Bailey yesterday.
A second man was rushed to hospital and narrowly survived after Mr Osei allegedly administered the same substance to him.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Mr Osei was remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance on December 20.
"The defendant previously appeared in court on theft, fraud and poison allegations," said Joel Smith, prosecuting.
"He has been charged and summoned on postal requisition on an allegation of murder that arises from the same facts as it was one of the victims from the poison allegation that subsequently died."
Mr Osei, of no fixed address, is charged with murder, two counts of poisoning by administering a substance to endanger life, two counts of theft and six counts of fraud by false representation. He will enter pleas on February 17.
Mr Murphy, an All-Ireland dancing champion, was a producer and choreographer.
Irish Independent