A man has appeared in court in London charged with poisoning over the death of a champion Irish dancer.

Man in court over poisoning death of dancer

Joel Osei (25) is charged with murder, poisoning, theft and fraud after Adrian Murphy (43) was found dead in his apartment in Battersea, London, on June 4.

He appeared at the Old Bailey yesterday.

A second man was rushed to hospital and narrowly survived after Mr Osei allegedly administered the same substance to him.

