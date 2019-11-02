A 25-year-old man charged with possessing a semi-automatic pistol and ammunition after gardaí stopped and searched a car in north Dublin has been remanded in custody.

Man in court over gun and ammunition seizure in Dublin

On Wednesday, at about 9.30pm, members of the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, assisted by officers from the Security & Intelligence unit, stopped a vehicle on Oscar Traynor Road, Dublin 5.

Following a search of the vehicle, a semi-automatic pistol and ammunition were seized.

Three men in the car - who are aged 53, 25 and 23 - were arrested under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act 1939. They were detained at Ballymun and Coolock Garda stations.

Jake Kearney - with an address at Coolock Drive, Dublin 17 - was brought to appear before Judge Ann Ryan at Dublin District Court on Saturday morning.

He is accused of two offences under Section 27 of the Firearms Act for unlawful possession of a Grandpower semi-automatic pistol and eight rounds of nine millimeter ammunition on October 30 at Oscar Traynor Road.

Dressed in a black zipped top, orange T-shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms, the accused did not address the court and spoke only to his solicitor, Michael French.

Detective Ian Pemberton told Judge Ryan the accused was charged at Ballymun Garda station on Friday evening. He made no reply to one charge and said “no comment” when the second count was put to him.

Detective Garda Pemberton confirmed there will be an objection to bail.

Mr Kearney has deferred making a bail application.

His solicitor asked Judge Ryan to put the matter back for a bail hearing at Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday.

Judge Ryan acceded to the application and remanded him in custody.

Legal aid was granted. Mr Kearney has not yet indicated how he will plead.

The two other men arrested during the operation have since been released without charge.

