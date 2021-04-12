Man in court on 232 sex abuse charges

A man has appeared in court facing 232 charges of sexual assault, sexual exploitation, cruelty and other charges.

The man, who is in his 40s and cannot be named, appeared at Letterkenny District Court in Donegal today.

The incidents are alleged to have happened over a period of several years against at least five victims at addresses in both Donegal and Derry.

Detective Garda Sergeant Martin Egan of Buncrana Garda Station gave an outline of the case to Judge Paul Kelly.

He did not refer to the victims by name but used their initials instead.

Sgt Egan read out details of each victim and the number of charges allegedly carried out by the man against each.

He also told the court that all 232 charges were of a similar nature.

The man is also charged with making threats to kill.

When put to the accused, the man did not make any reply.

Sgt Egan said he had no objection to bail but wanted a number of conditions placed on the bail.

The court was told that the man will now reside at a location in the south of the country where the owner has given him consent to stay.

The bail conditions include that he sign on weekly at a named garda station, that he surrender his passport and that he give gardaí a mobile phone number he can be contactable on.

He has also to give an undertaking not to contact any of the witnesses or the victims in the case, either north or south of the border.

Judge Paul Kelly issued a publication order to protect the identities of the victims in the cases.

He adjourned the case until June 10th for the service of a book of evidence.

