Man in court following Strokestown incident

A man has appeared in court as part of the Garda investigation into events related to the eviction of a family from their farm in Strokestown, Co Roscommon, last month.

Martin O’Toole (54), of Stripe, Irishtown, Claremorris, Co Mayo, appeared at Castlerea District Court charged under the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Harristown District Court on January 18.

Meanwhile, another man was arrested as part of the same Garda investigation yesterday following a search in Co Donegal.

The man, who is in his 50s, was arrested under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

He was detained overnight at Castlerea garda station.

Gardaí launched an investigation after security guards involved in the eviction were attacked by a large group of men. A number of vehicles were set on fire and a dog was seriously injured and had to be put down.

