A MAN has been charged with two counts of deception this morning in relation to an incident at a Carlow post office, in which a man was discovered to be deceased on the premises.

Declan Haughney (40) from Pollerton Road, Carlow, was charged at a sitting of Kilkenny District Court this morning before Judge Geraldine Carthy.

Garda Joe O’Keeffe from Carlow garda station told the court he charged Haughney at 1.20am in Carlow Garda Station.

Both charges are contrary to Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act.

The charges are that at 11.04am and 11.14am at Hosey’s Post Office on Staplestown Road, Haughney dishonestly induced by deception a member of staff, by producing a social welfare card in an attempt to withdraw the €246 pension of Peadar Doyle.

The court heard that Haughney made no reply when charged.

Haughney, wearing a black jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, and white runners, did not speak during the short hearing.

No application was made for bail, and Haughney was remanded in custody to appear at Carlow District Court next Wednesday February 2.

His solicitor, Brendan O’Flaherty, asked that Haughney be given any medical treatment required while in custody. Judge Carthy granted the request.