Man in court charged with dangerous driving after incident near Dublin train station
One of those struck, Francis Dhala, 19, is understood to be in a critical condition in Connolly Hospital
A MAN is to appear in court charged with two counts of dangerous driving and one of failing to remain at the scene in relation to a suspected hit and run that left a teenager in critical condition.
Paul Connolly (36) of Cregg Court, Robertstown, Co Kildare, is to appear before judge Alan Mitchell this evening in relation to the charges.
The incident occurred on the Coolmine Road on May 1.
Two male pedestrians, aged 54 and 19, were seriously injured when they were struck by a car.
The teenager, Francis Dhala, is understood to be in a critical condition in Connolly Hospital.
A female pedestrian also sustained injuries in the incident.
Online Editors