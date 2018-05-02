News Courts

Wednesday 2 May 2018

Man in court charged with dangerous driving after incident near Dublin train station

One of those struck, Francis Dhala, 19, is understood to be in a critical condition in Connolly Hospital

The scene on the Coolmine Road near Coolmine Train Station this morning Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.
A MAN is to appear in court charged with two counts of dangerous driving and one of failing to remain at the scene in relation to a suspected hit and run that left a teenager in critical condition.

Paul Connolly (36) of Cregg Court, Robertstown, Co Kildare, is to appear before judge Alan Mitchell this evening in relation to the charges.

The incident occurred on the Coolmine Road on May 1.

Two male pedestrians, aged 54 and 19, were seriously injured when they were struck by a car.

Francis Dhala
The teenager, Francis Dhala, is understood to be in a critical condition in Connolly Hospital.

A female pedestrian also sustained injuries in the incident.

