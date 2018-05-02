Man in court charged with dangerous driving after incident near Dublin train station

Paul Connolly (36) of Cregg Court, Robertstown, Co Kildare, is to appear before judge Alan Mitchell this evening in relation to the charges.

Two male pedestrians, aged 54 and 19, were seriously injured when they were struck by a car.

The incident occurred on the Coolmine Road on May 1.

The teenager, Francis Dhala, is understood to be in a critical condition in Connolly Hospital.

A female pedestrian also sustained injuries in the incident.