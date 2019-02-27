A man has appeared in court today charged with a botched armed robbery incident and a shooting at a north Dublin take-away on New Year’s Day.

A man has appeared in court today charged with a botched armed robbery incident and a shooting at a north Dublin take-away on New Year’s Day.

Man in court charged with botched robbery and shooting at Dublin take-away

Joseph Behan (44), with an address at Edenmore Park in Raheny, appeared before Dublin District Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Detective sergeant Eoin Colbert, told judge David McHugh that Behan was arrested yesterday morning at 7.30am and brought to Coolock garda station.

He was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of ammunition with intent to commit an indictable offence, attempted robbery, and reckless discharge of a firearm.

The court heard that in response to the charges Behan said “I want to know what type of gun it’s meant to be.”

An application for bail was objected to by Det Sgt Colbert.

He objected on the basis of the the seriousness of the charge, the fact that two shots were discharged, and that the gun was not recovered.

Det Sgt Colbert told judge McHugh that the person who committed the crime threw a bag across the counter of the take-away and discharged two shots when challenged by staff, hitting two employees.

He then cycled away from the scene and was caught in CCTV.

Behan’s solicitor Eoin Lysaght said his client was entitled to the presumption of innocence.

Judge McHugh granted bail on the accused’s own bond of €100 on condition that he sign on daily at Coolock garda station between 9am and 9pm; that he provide a phone number to Gardai on which he can be contacted on a round the clock basis; that he surrender his passport and not apply for a new one; that he obey a curfew from midnight to 7am in which he must stay at his home address; and that he stay away from Mizzoni Pizza shop in Edenmore, the injured parties and witnesses.

The case centres around a shooting incident at the Mizzoni take-away at Edenmore Shopping Centre just after midnight on January 1.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the stomach and a 38-year-old man was shot in the chest during the country's first gun attack of 2019.

The victims were named locally as Ionut Dateu (38), known locally as 'Johnny', and Vasile Bitica (28).

Both were innocent workers in the take-away and were treated at Beaumont Hospital for serious injuries.

Online Editors