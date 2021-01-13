Man in court accused of ‘brutal’ attack with hammer on elderly neighbour

A YOUNG man has been accused of carrying out a "brutal" attack on an elderly neighbour who was bound with cable ties in his home and struck with a hammer and shovel.

Michael Joyce (23) is alleged to have gone to the man's flat and demanded €10,000 from him before assaulting and injuring him.

He was granted bail despite garda objections and the case against him was adjourned for the direction of the DPP when he appeared in Dublin District Court.

Mr Joyce, with an address at Prussia Street, Dublin 7, is charged with assault causing harm to the man at another flat in the same building on January 9.

The prosecuting garda told Judge Treasa Kelly he was objecting to bail, citing the nature and seriousness of the allegations.

He said it was alleged the accused carried out a serious, unprovoked attack on the man, causing injuries to his head and hands. The alleged victim was taken to the Mater Hospital, where he was receiving treatment, the garda said.

Outlining the prosecution's case, he said it would be alleged Mr Joyce went to the man's flat and demanded €10,000 before assaulting him. He alleged weapons were used – a hammer and a shovel – and that the man was "tied up with cable ties".

He said the alleged victim was in "clear danger" of the accused at the time of the incident and they both resided in the same building.

It was also alleged Mr Joyce was "caught red-handed" because he was found hiding in his room upstairs.

Applying for bail, defence barrister John Griffin said gardaí had no issue with the accused's identity and he could stay at another address – his mother's home at Bregagh, Hamlet Lane, Balbriggan.

This address was 40km from Prussia Street, Mr Griffin said.

Judge Kelly said the accused was presumed innocent and the threshold for a refusal of bail had not been reached. She granted bail in the accused's own bond of €200, with no cash lodgment required.

This is on condition he lives at his mother's address, sign on daily at Balbriggan Garda Station and stay out of the Dublin 7 area. He must have no contact directly or indirectly with any witnesses, to include electronic means and social media.

She adjourned the case to a date in March, for the directions of the DPP.

The accused has not yet entered a plea to the charge, which is under Section 3 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

