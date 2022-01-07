Man hurled verbal abuse at gardaí after being told to leave takeaway, court told

A MAN hurled verbal abuse at gardaí, calling them “useless p***ks”, after he was asked to leave a takeaway, a court has heard.

Anthony Costello (36) had ordered a meal but he became frustrated when his credit card did not work.

Judge David McHugh told Costello to donate €300 to Blanchardstown Hospice and said he would leave him without a conviction.

The defendant, of Castleknock Meadows, Laurel Lodge, Dublin 15, admitted threatening and abusive behaviour and failure to follow the directions of gardaí at Castleknock Kitchen on October 30 last year.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court gardaí were called to the takeaway following reports a female member of staff was dealing with a man who was not welcome.

Sgt Callaghan said Costello was asked to leave. He complied initially but outside the takeaway he became verbally abusive to gardaí, calling them “useless p***ks”. He was told to desist and leave the area, but he failed to do so.

Defence solicitor Eugene Dunne said Costello, who was unemployed, suffered from depression and anxiety, and this night was the first time he had gone out in months.

Mr Dunne said Costello had too much to drink. He had ordered some food, but his credit card was not working and he was asked to leave.

He became frustrated, and acted the way he did, Mr Dunne added.