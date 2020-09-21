'Man hurled bike at car and got bitten on the nose', court told

Keith Ward (33) allegedy smashed a windscreen with his bike, then used an object to strike and wound the passenger. Pic supplied by Andrew Phelan

A man who threw his bike at the windscreen of a passing car was bitten on the nose in a roadside brawl after a passenger got out and confronted him, it has been alleged.

A court was told Keith Ward (33) smashed the windscreen with his bike, then used an object to strike and wound passenger Patrick Sherlock (38), who bit him on the nose as they fought.

Both men are accused of attacking each other in a violent clash on a street in west Dublin.

Judge Gerard Jones adjourned their cases at Blanchardstown District Court.

Mr Sherlock, of Kilmahuddrick Walk, and Mr Ward, of Moorefield Avenue, both Clondalkin, are charged with affray and assault causing harm to each other.

Mr Ward is also charged with causing criminal damage in the incident at Neilstown Road, Clondalkin, last April 13.

In Mr Sherlock's case, Sergeant Walter Sweeney said the accused was a passenger in a car and Mr Ward was on the roadside with a bicycle, walking in the same direction the vehicle was being driven.

Mr Ward threw his bike at the car, smashing the windscreen, saying it had turned in his direction, Sgt Sweeney said.

Mr Sherlock got out of the vehicle and had a fight with Mr Ward, it was alleged.

Mr Ward struck Mr Sherlock in the head with an object, causing a deep cut to his forehead, and Mr Sherlock then bit Mr Ward on the nose, the sergeant said.

Mr Ward suffered injuries to his nose and the side of his head. He was taken to hospital, where the wound was stitched and he was given an anti-tetanus injection. Mr Sherlock's case was adjourned in his absence to November 5.

Wise

The judge told his solicitor Simon Fleming the accused must attend.

Mr Ward was in court, and his solicitor John Wood asked to be given a different remand date so the cases did not "synchronise". Mr Fleming said that would be "wise".

Mr Ward's case was adjourned to November 12.

The judge has yet to decide whether to deal with the cases in the district court.

He granted free legal aid after hearing both men were unemployed.

They have not yet indicated how they intend to plead.

