Man hospitalised after attack in lobby of Dublin’s Criminal Courts

A man who was attacked inside the public foyer of the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin today had to be taken to hospital for head injuries.

Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating the incident, which took place next to the District Courts area on the ground floor lobby of the building.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that gardai attended the scene at lunchtime today and that a man aged in his mid-20s was conveyed to the Mater hospital for treatment of his injuries at approximately 2.30pm. No arrests have yet been made.

The area was secured by gardaí and blood was visible on the floor of the CCJ's atrium, which has an extensive CCTV coverage, as well as a garda and security presence. It is understood that CCTV captured the assault.

It is also understood.that none of the parties involved are an accused in any court case being heard at the CCJ.