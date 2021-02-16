Man ‘hit wife and pulled clumps of her hair’, court told

A MAN pulled out “clumps” of his wife’s hair in an attack in their bedroom after they had argued about how much he was drinking, it is alleged.

The prosecution claimed the man (39) pulled his wife’s hair when she raised her hands to protect herself after he punched her in the face. Judge David McHugh adjourned the case at Blanchardstown District Court for the accused to decide a plea.

The man is charged with assaulting his wife and breaching a domestic violence order at their west Dublin home.

A garda said the woman returned home on an evening in August last year and her husband was intoxicated.

They argued about his drinking before going to bed, the court heard.

It was alleged he woke up “aggressive and angry” at 3am and his wife got up to go for a walk. The accused followed her and forced her back up the stairs and into the bedroom, the garda said.

The man allegedly pushed his wife onto the bed, held her down and punched her in the face. She held her hands over her head to protect herself, the garda said, while the accused pulled hair from her head.

Investigating gardaí saw redness to her face and that she had clumps of her own hair in her hands.

The woman did not seek medical assistance and made a full recovery.

Judge McHugh accepted jurisdiction, but said the allegations were at the highest level that could be dealt with in the district court.

