Man held knife to woman’s throat in burglary, court told

A 23-year-old man accused of confronting a woman in her bedroom before holding a carving knife to her throat during a violent burglary in Dublin has been denied bail.

Aaron O’Brien, of Whately Place, Kilmacud Road Upper, in the south of the city is accused of burglary, assault and brandishing weapons on Thursday. He appeared before Judge John King at Dublin District Court today.

The woman, who was known to him, lived in another studio apartment in his building.

Detective Garda Donal Tully objected to bail citing the seriousness of the case and witness intimidation fears.

He said it was alleged the woman was asleep in her bedroom but was awoken by the defendant who was with another man.

It was claimed the accused screamed “you got paid today”. She gave them cigarettes and convinced them to leave the room.

The court heard the pair went into the kitchen and the second man fled. It was alleged there was an altercation between the woman and Mr O'Brien.

The defendant punched her in the chest “and held a large carving knife to her throat and threatened to slice her up”, Judge King was told.

It was claimed he then got a hammer and began to swing it around until he was confronted by a caretaker.

The knife and hammer were discarded in a shrubbery but were allegedly recovered.

In his interview he made denials about the use of the knife.

Defence counsel Kevin McCrave put it to the detective that there were communal areas and the people in the building were familiar with each other. In reply, he said that the accused had no reason to be in her bedroom.

Counsel submitted that Mr O’Brien would abide by bail conditions and could reside at an alternative address. The accused did not address the court.

Judge King held that refusal of bail was necessary and remanded him in custody pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions. Legal aid was granted after the judge noted the accused was unemployed.