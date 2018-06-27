Man held knife to throat of pensioner during attempted post office raid

A first time offender who held a knife to the throat of an 83-year-old pensioner during an attempted post office raid will be sentenced in October

Nine days later Dean Creedy (28) handed himself into gardaí after seeing CCTV footage from the attempted robbery on RTE's Crimecall.

Detective Garda Dominic McGrath told Fionnuala O'Sullivan BL, prosecuting, that Creedy saw a preview of the programme just before the 9pm news and called his parents. He then attended at his local garda station shortly after the programme aired.

Creedy told gardaí that he started using cannabis to self medicate after taking himself off anti-depressants. He owed €600 to his dealers and was under threat to pay it so he decided to rob the post office.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that the victim didn't tell his wife or children about the robbery. He didn't make a victim impact report but told gardaí that he suffered no injuries and just wanted to put the matter behind him.

Creedy of Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, Dublin pleaded guilty to attempted robbery of the post office on Ballymun Road, on November 11, 2017. He has no previous convictions.

Judge Melanie Greally remanded Creedy on continuing bail and adjourned the case to October 17, next for sentence. She told Creedy to arrange for urine analysis to prove that he is now drug free.

She said it was “an outrageous incident based on the age of the victim”.

Referring to the victim Judge Greally said; “He is someone of considerable fortitude” after noting that it had not had any lasting consequences for him.

She acknowledge that Creedy had “very significant mitigation” in that he had no previous convictions, had shown genuine remorse and was unlikely to come before the courts again.

Det Gda McGrath said the victim had just collected his pension when Creedy stood beside him, held a knife to his throat and told the postmaster he would cut the man's throat if money wasn't handed over.

The postmaster said he couldn't open the safe and Creedy ran out. The victim went to the door of the shop to see what direction Creedy had gone in. Gardaí were called and they viewed the CCTV footage.

Det Gda McGrath said Creedy told officers that days previously he had tried to take his own life because of the pressure of the drug debt.

He didn't go through with it and just before the robbery was sitting at a bus stop trying to decide what to do. He went home, got a knife and went to the post office.

He asked how the victim was and told gardaí that a day had not gone by that he hadn't thought about what he had done.

Det Gda McGrath agreed with John Moher BL, defending, that there was nothing linking Creedy to the crime apart from the CCTV footage.

He accepted he wasn't known to the gardaí at the time, had not come attention since and that he was extremely remorseful.

Mr Moher told Judge Greally that his client was previously of good character and was ashamed of his actions. He had a written a letter of remorse to the victim and counsel handed in a large number of testimonials on his behalf.

Online Editors