Man has flashbacks to alleged assault by surgeon, court told

A man has told the trial of a retired surgeon accused of groping a number of boys in his care that he experiences "flashbacks" of being masturbated during an examination.

Michael Shine (86), of Ballsbridge, Dublin, has pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to 13 charges of indecent assault allegedly committed during medical examinations at Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda, Co Louth, and at two private clinics in Drogheda.

Yesterday, a man told Hugh Hartnett SC, defending, that Mr Shine assaulted him during an examination in 1975 when he was aged 13.

The court was told that examination took place following surgery by Mr Shine on his testicles.

The witness told Mr Hartnett that his father brought him to the examination, but he was not in the room with him while it was carried out.

The man said he began experiencing "flashbacks" to the incident after making a complaint to gardaí. He said he had never told anyone about the incident aside from his wife until he gave a statement to gardaí.

The man said the incident had never left his memory and he had "tried to get on with" his life.

He said that when he gave a statement to gardaí, he had to bring the memories to the forefront of his mind and that it was a traumatic experience.

The trial continues today before Judge Martin Nolan and a jury.

Irish Independent