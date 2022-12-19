Man has €3.4m in debts written off for €30,000 over failed development projects

The High Court has approved an insolvency arrangement that will allow a 47-year-old man to write off over €3.4m in debts for €30,000.

On Monday Mr Justice Alexander Owens approved a Personal Insolvency Arrangement (PIA) for John Maloney, a project manager with a development company, of Chestnut Haven, Ballyclough, Kilworth, in Co Cork.

His main creditor was financial fund Cabot Financial, which had acquired loans he had given guarantees on several years ago and which was owed over €3.4m.

The court heard that during the 2000s Mr Maloney was involved in several property development projects, for which he obtained loans on foot of personal guarantees given in respect of loans from ACC and Ulster Bank.

These included a nursing home development that was not successful, and he was part of a partnership to develop lands in Co Cork, which also did not work out.

Over the years he had worked with his creditors to deal with his debts and dispose of the assets.

Under the PIA, Mr Maloney, whose background is in construction, lives in rented accommodation with his wife and young child owned by his mother-in-law and would provide a lump sum of €35,000, €5,000 of which will cover the costs of his insolvency application, to his creditors.

Arising out of his debts, he sought advice from personal insolvency practioner John Butler, and entered the insolvency process.

Mr Butler, represented by Deirdre Miller BL, asked the High Court on Monday to approve Mr Maloney's PIA.

The court was told that his creditors would do better under the PIA compared to if Mr Maloney was adjudicated bankrupt.

There were no objections to the PIA, which is 12 months in duration and which on completion will allow Mr Maloney return to solvency.