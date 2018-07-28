Man had sex with 14-year-old neighbour

A young man has pleaded guilty to having sex with his 14-year-old neighbour.

Garda Campbell Brennan revealed that the man (26) had been in a relationship with the girl. She later told gardaí that while the man, who was aged 21 years at the time, had not publicised the relationship, he had been affectionate to her when they were alone.

She said she had sex with him on one occasion while she was in his house.

The man, who cannot be named to protect his victim's identity, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to having sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 17 on a date between July 1 and 24, 2014.

He has 47 previous convictions for assault, drugs offences, false imprisonment, criminal damage and road traffic matters. He will be sentenced on a date in October.

Gda Brennan told Fiona McGowan BL, prosecuting, that the sexual offence came to light after the girl told her school chaplain, who then notified the teenager's family and gardaí.

The man initially said he didn't know the girl, but later admitted he had sex with her once in his bedroom. He said he had not been clear about what age she was.

In a victim impact statement read out by Ms McGowan, the girl described how she became very depressed and attempted suicide after the incident. She said she suffered anxiety and attended rehab for her drug and alcohol addictions.

The girl said she had to give up on school because she couldn't concentrate and that her problems also affected her parents' well-being.

Michael Lynn SC, defending, submitted to Judge Martina Baxter that his client had entered an early guilty plea. Judge Baxter adjourned sentencing until October pending an updated probation report.

