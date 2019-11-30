Man had drink thrown over him after groping two women in bar

Nourden Belarbi's first victim chased him away and the second threw a drink over him before they went to alert security.

Belarbi (31) grabbed the first woman by the breast, Dublin District Court was told.

When the 41-year-old then saw him grope the second victim's bottom, she went and told her that she too had been assaulted.

The case against Belarbi was adjourned for the production of victim impact statements after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the two women.

Belarbi, of Richmond Court, Longford Town, Co Longford, and formerly of Grace Park Gardens, Drumcondra, Dublin, was remanded on continuing bail.

Garda Sergeant Paul Keane said the DPP had consented to the case being dealt with at district court level and outlined the allegations so Judge Flann Brennan could consider whether to accept jurisdiction.

He said the incidents happened at a pub in north Dublin on October 14, 2018. Neither of the victims knew Belarbi.

The first woman was out socialising with friends when she was approached by the accused. He proceeded to grab her breast and she became upset and chased him away.

Belarbi then went to another area in the pub and approached the 21-year-old second victim.

He grabbed this woman on her bottom and she "became upset and threw a drink over the accused", Sgt Keane said.

The first victim saw what happened and approached the second woman and told her she too had been assaulted.

The woman then approached security staff and told them the accused had sexually assaulted her.

One of the security staff had witnessed the first assault and contacted gardaí.

Belarbi was escorted to the front door of the pub before gardaí arrived.

The court heard both victims had taken alcohol but were not intoxicated, while Belarbi was "slightly intoxicated" at the time. The incidents were both captured on CCTV.

Judge Brennan accepted jurisdiction in the case and defence solicitor Colleen Gildernew said Belarbi wanted to plead guilty.

But she added that the "most practical thing" to do at this stage was for the case to be adjourned for a victim impact statement. Full facts and mitigation could be heard by the court on the next date.

Judge Brennan remanded Belarbi appear in court again on a date next month.

Ms Gildernew asked the judge to change bail conditions. The accused had been signing on at Mountjoy garda station but was now living in Longford and having to travel up, she said, which was "causing some difficulty".

