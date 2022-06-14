| 16.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Man had cannabis jellies among €2,000 garden drug stash

Joseph Clerkin of Longdale Terrace, Ballymun was ordered to carry out community service instead of a two-month prison sentence

Joseph Clerkin of Longdale Terrace, Ballymun, was charged with possession of cannabis for sale or supply Expand

Close

Joseph Clerkin of Longdale Terrace, Ballymun, was charged with possession of cannabis for sale or supply

Joseph Clerkin of Longdale Terrace, Ballymun, was charged with possession of cannabis for sale or supply

Joseph Clerkin of Longdale Terrace, Ballymun, was charged with possession of cannabis for sale or supply

Andrew Phelan

A YOUNG man who had more than €2,000 worth of cannabis including packets of “jellies” hidden in his garden was dealing to “make some extra money” at the time.

Joseph Clerkin (21) was caught in possession of the drugs when gardaí searched his home.

Most Watched

Privacy