Man guilty of weapons charge ‘had knife for cutting meat in hostels’

A MAN found carrying a knife in his bag claimed he had it for cutting meat while living in hostels in Dublin city centre.

Michael Doyle (32) was found guilty of a weapons charge after a court heard gardaí found no other cutlery on him.

Judge Maire Conneely gave him a three-month suspended sentence.

Doyle, with an address at a city hostel, had pleaded not guilty to possession of a knife as a weapon.

A garda told Dublin District Court he was on patrol at Dorset Street last October 1 when Doyle came out of the flats holding €20 notes and looking nervous. The garda could smell cannabis in the air and searched the accused, finding no drugs but recovering a knife from his bag.

​The accused’s barrister Vanessa Frawley maintained Doyle had the knife for cutting meat and food in the hostel, but the garda said the accused gave no reason for having it at the scene and there were no other utensils in the bag.

Doyle told the court he was in semi-open accommodation and also carried a spoon, plate and bowl in his bag.

Judge Conneely said it would have been obvious to the garda if there had been other items like plates in the bag.

