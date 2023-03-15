| -0.1°C Dublin

Man guilty of weapons charge ‘had knife for cutting meat in hostels’

Andrew Phelan

A MAN found carrying a knife in his bag claimed he had it for cutting meat while living in hostels in Dublin city centre.

Michael Doyle (32) was found guilty of a weapons charge after a court heard gardaí found no other cutlery on him.

