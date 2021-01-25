| -0.8°C Dublin

Man guilty of groping boy on bus to appeal jail term

Assault: Honorio Medina Barboza was identified after a garda television appeal

Andrew Phelan

A sex pest who groped a sleeping teenage boy on the back seat of a Dublin bus has been sentenced to seven months in prison.

Honorio Medina Barboza (49) claimed he thought the 15-year-old victim was a “lovestruck” gay man who had signalled he was attracted to him.

Judge Bryan Smyth said he had shown “little responsibility” for his behaviour.

