Man granted bail over seizure of a ‘large quantity’ of tablets worth €32,200 during searches in Ballymun

Tom Tuite

A man has been granted bail after gardai charged him over a seizure of a "large quantity" of tablets worth €32,200 during searches in Ballymun in Dublin.

Robert Hanratty (46), of White Acre Place, Ballymun, appeared before Judge Marie Quirke at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

