Man ‘grabbed woman’s chest in robbery attempt,’ court told

A MAN ran up behind a woman and grabbed her twice as she made her way home alone on a Dublin street late at night, it is alleged.

John Byrne (23) is accused of grabbing the woman “around the chest area” and attempting to rob her, after telling her he mistakenly thought she was someone he knew.

He is facing trial after a judge ruled that the case was too serious to be dealt with at district court level. Judge David McHugh adjourned it for further directions of the DPP.

Mr Byrne, with an address at Castleknock Gate, Phoenix Park, is charged with attempted robbery last June 2.

Garda Quin Hanley told Blanchardstown District Court the DPP was consenting to the case being dealt with in the district court subject to the judge considering the issue of jurisdiction.

Outlining the proposed evidence, he said a woman was walking at Auburn Avenue at 11.45pm, on the opposite side of the road to the accused.

It was alleged he ran up behind her and grabbed her back, but she managed to push him away and shouted at him.

Gda Hanley said the accused claimed he had mistakenly thought she was someone he knew and the woman continued to hastily make her way home and crossed the road.

It was alleged the accused crossed the road behind her and she shouted at him.

She was directly opposite her home at this stage.

It was alleged Mr Byrne again ran up behind her and put his arms around her chest area. She shouted out and broke free of the accused’s grip and ran into her home, Gda Hanley said.

The alleged victim did not know Mr Byrne but provided gardaí with a detailed description and he was later charged.

Judge McHugh refused jurisdiction to deal with the case after hearing the garda’s outline of the allegations.

He said the view of the Director of Public Prosecutions would be required before a book of evidence can served and adjourned the case.

When a book is served the accused will be sent forward for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

The accused has not yet entered a plea to the charge, which is under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act.



Online Editors