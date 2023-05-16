Man ‘glorified’ his role in garda death bank raid by getting tattoo of gangsters with guns, trial told
Robin Schiller
A man 'glorified' his role in an armed raid during which a garda was murdered by getting a tattoo of gangsters armed with guns on his back, a non-jury court has heard.
