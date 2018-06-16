Man glassed footballer who was having an affair with wife
A father of three who glassed a former League of Ireland and Irish League footballer on the head when he found he was having an affair with his wife will be sentenced next week.
Martin Cheung (39), from Ardban in Muff, Co Donegal, pleaded guilty to a charge of maliciously wounding Barry Molloy in Granny Annie's Bar in Derry on May 27 last year.
Mr Molloy, who the court was told was still in a relationship with Cheung's estranged wife, suffered a cut to his left ear and left side of his forehead and needed eight stitches.
The prosecutor said the incident happened in a split second when Cheung, who had earlier consumed five cans and five pints of beer, lunged at Mr Molloy who was with a friend in the upstairs lounge of the bar.
Defence barrister Eoghan Devlin said Cheung, who has no previous criminal convictions, wanted to apologise to Mr Molloy and to express his remorse.
The defence barrister said there has been no subsequent animosity since the assault.
Judge Elizabeth McCaffrey said Cheung will be sentenced on Tuesday of next week.
Irish Independent