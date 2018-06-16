Man glassed footballer who was having an affair with wife

Martin Cheung (39), from Ardban in Muff, Co Donegal, pleaded guilty to a charge of maliciously wounding Barry Molloy in Granny Annie's Bar in Derry on May 27 last year.

Mr Molloy, who the court was told was still in a relationship with Cheung's estranged wife, suffered a cut to his left ear and left side of his forehead and needed eight stitches.

The prosecutor said the incident happened in a split second when Cheung, who had earlier consumed five cans and five pints of beer, lunged at Mr Molloy who was with a friend in the upstairs lounge of the bar.