Man found sitting in a ‘company car’ with a plastic lunchbox full of cannabis jailed

A FATHER-of-one found sitting in a “company car” with a plastic lunchbox full of cannabis has been jailed for four months.

Glen Harmon (27) was in the driver’s seat when gardaí saw the car windows steamed up and smelled cannabis as the door was opened.

He had denied any knowledge of the drugs but Judge John King found him guilty at Dublin District Court.

Harmon, of Aughrim Street, Dublin 7, pleaded not guilty to possession of cannabis for sale or supply on January 18, 2019.

The court heard gardaí saw a suspicious car parked at Ashford Place, Dublin 7.

They approached it and found cannabis worth €424 in a lunchbox in the footwell.

Harmon was sitting in the driver’s seat and said he did not know who owned the car, or that the drugs were in it.

Two other men in the car were also arrested.

The court heard the vehicle was a “company car” and was registered to a false address.

Defence barrister Lydia Daly said this meant the owner was unknown, and numerous people could have had access to it.

She asked the judge to dismiss the charge, saying there was a reasonable doubt.

Judge King said he had no doubt about the charge.