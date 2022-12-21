| 8.1°C Dublin

Man found not guilty of mother's murder by reason of insanity remanded to Central Mental Hospital

Ryan Dunne

A 63-year-old man found not guilty of the murder of his elderly mother by reason of insanity has been remanded to the Central Mental Hospital pending a psychiatric report.

At the Central Criminal Court today, counsel for Brendan Murray (63) of Kincora Court, Contarf, Dublin 3, said that the psychiatric report may be available on December 28 next.

