Man found in car late at night with teen girl and box of Viagra jailed for sexual assault

Gordon Deegan

A 65-year-old man who was found by gardaí in his car late at night in a secluded location with a vulnerable 15-year-old girl and a box of Viagra tablets has been jailed.

Pat Barry of Garryglass Avenue, Rossbrien, Limerick, was sentenced to 20 months in prison with the final nine months suspended after he pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of the teenager in the early hours of August 23, 2017.

