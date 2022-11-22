Man found in car late at night with teen girl and box of Viagra jailed for sexual assault

A 65-year-old man who was found by gardaí in his car late at night in a secluded location with a vulnerable 15-year-old girl and a box of Viagra tablets has been jailed.

Pat Barry of Garryglass Avenue, Rossbrien, Limerick, was sentenced to 20 months in prison with the final nine months suspended after he pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of the teenager in the early hours of August 23, 2017.

Barry had driven the teenager - who has an intellectual disability - to a secluded location to a car-park at McNamara Lake, O’Briensbridge, Co Clare.

Imposing sentence at Ennis Circuit Court, Judge Francis Comerford said that Barry has benefited from good policing on the scene that prevented what occurred on the night from becoming even more serious.

In evidence, Garda Áine Troy said that while on mobile patrol, she and colleagues went to investigate the parked car and became concerned at the vast age difference of the two occupants of the car. Their concerns were heightened when Barry said that he was not related to the girl.

Gda Troy said gardaí searched the car and found a box of Viagra tablets in a glove compartment. A colleague, Sgt Aiden Lonergan, “observed a blatant bulge in the groin area of Mr Barry’s trousers which he said was a hernia problem”.

While being brought home, the "very nervous" teenager made a complaint of sexual assault to gardaí against Barry, who was aged 60 at the time.

Gda Troy said that in the days leading up to the incident, Barry had bought the teenager cigarettes and brought her for drives.

Gda Troy agreed with counsel for the State, Lorcan Connolly BL, that the girl has "had troubles in her life" and sometime after this incident was placed in voluntary foster care.

In two garda interviews, Barry denied sexually assaulting the girl before entering his guilty plea at Ennis Circuit Court.

In her victim impact statement, the victim, who is now aged 20, said: “What he did to me was wrong and I am very angry about it. I never want to see him again.”

Gda Troy said that Barry - who has no previous convictions - is a retired stable-hand who worked at a number of different yards and has never married and lives alone at his Limerick address.

In sentencing, Judge Comerford said that Barry had touched a vulnerable teenager intimately without her consent.

He said it was a serious offence but that he couldn’t sentence Barry for something that didn’t occur.

The judge said: “I can’t say that there was an intent to do more than the act that took place. That would be speculative. There is no evidence of a Viagra tablet taking out of the packet.”

Judge Comerford said Barry did give an explanation at the scene for the bulge in his trousers that was consistent with his health condition.

The judge said there was no question of violence or force or threats being used and it was a single count of sexual assault.

He said the offence was of short duration “due perhaps to garda intervention”.