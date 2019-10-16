Man found guilty of the manslaughter of three-year-old Kayden McGuinness

A MAN has been found guilty of the manslaughter of three-year-old Kayden McGuinness.

A MAN has been found guilty of the manslaughter of three-year-old Kayden McGuinness.

Liam Whoriskey is to be sentenced next month after he was unanimously found guilty of the manslaughter of the toddler in the child's family home in the Bogside area of Derry in September 2017.

After just one hour and twenty minutes of deliberations, following an 18 day long trial, the jurors found Whoriskey, 25, unanimously guilty of manslaughter and unanimously guilty of inflicting cruelty on the child.

He's to be sentenced following a plea and sentence hearing on November 29 and he was remanded in custody until then.

More to follow...

Belfast Telegraph